Walton County soccer

Walnut Grove’s Avery McDaniel and Social Circle’s Anna White battle for a ball during an earlier game this season. Social Circle hosts a first round GHSA A game Wednesday. Walnut Grove finished its season 8-9-1 after beating Grayson 2-1 Friday. They were 5-5 in region play and did not qualify for the AAAA playoffs. Cassie Jones photo | MAK Photography

Defending Class A girls champion Social Circle will begin its playoff title defense at home Wednesday against Whitefield Academy at 5:30 p.m. at Redskins Stadium.

Loganville High School, the champs of Region 8-AAAAA, opened its playoffs at home against Woodland High of Cartersville on Tuesday night at Red Devil Stadium.

