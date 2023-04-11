Defending Class A girls champion Social Circle will begin its playoff title defense at home Wednesday against Whitefield Academy at 5:30 p.m. at Redskins Stadium.
Loganville High School, the champs of Region 8-AAAAA, opened its playoffs at home against Woodland High of Cartersville on Tuesday night at Red Devil Stadium.
Monroe Area, 7-7, headed to Norcross to battle the Wesleyan School in a first round AAA game. The Purple Hurricanes finished fourth in Region 5-AAA play with a 2-3 mark.
The Social Circle boys, 6-10, and Loganville boys are the lone two public school boys team to make the playoffs. SCHS will host Whitefield Academy. The LHS boys will travel to Class at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Monroe Area's boys finished 3-10-1 while the Walnut Grove boys were 3-10.
George Walton Academy and Loganville Christian Academy still have another week or so to play before they start the GIAA playoffs.
Monroe Area girls coach Megan Caylor said her team has battled through injuries to reach the playoffs for a second straight year.
“Record-wise, we’ve been a lot better this year,” Caylor said. “We won just four last year and have seven this season and that is after losing our best player and captain, Yuri Garcia to an ACL tear.”
Caylor said her young players rallied to help push the Lady Canes forward.
“We’re real young, but they kept pushing us. Our leading scorer is freshman, Kaylee J. Wells,” Caylor said.
Wells has 22 goals and 18 assists in 14 matches. Elizabeth McKenzie had eight goals and 10 assists. In the net, keeper Marissa Ingstrom paces the club.
“We had a shot to get third but we had to play Stephens County on a back-to-back when it was really warm both days,” Caylor said. “But we also get Wesleyan who might be a No. 2 because they beat Lumpkin County when a lot of Lumpkin’s players were out.”
Wesleyan is 9-5-3 this season. They were in the GHSA-Private last year and beat George Walton Academy for the team tennis title.
Social Circle gets Whitefield (9-6) in the first round. The Lady Redskins are led by Peyton Brooks with 53 goals and 10 assists. Faith Young has seven goals and 17 assists. Addi Stracner has made 50 saves in net this season.
Loganville comes in at 12-2-1 after a Spring Break trip to Alabama where they played three matches. Woodland is 3-8-1 on the season.
The Redskins are led by Preston Guy with six goals and two assists. Jude Nelson has five goals and one assist. In the net, Jase Peters has 175 saves, averaging more than 10 per match.
Ricky Valdivinos led the Monroe Area boys this season with seven goals. Johnny Mendez had five goals and four assists.
