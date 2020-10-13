As the regular season comes to a close, Social Circle is starting to heat up.
The Lady Redskins have won their last four contests of the season heading into the postseason. Social Circle defeated Lincoln County 9-0 to start October followed by a 2-1 win at Jasper County, another 8-0 win over Lincoln County and an 8-0 win over Washington-Wilkes.
Over the past four contests, Social Circle’s pitching duo of Macy Langley and Aubrey Garrett combined has allowed just 14 hits and no earned runs while recording 31 strikeouts including a 14-strikeout game by Garrett against Lincoln County.
Offensively during that same four game stretch, the Lady Redskins have pumped out 35 hits including home runs by Langley against Washington-Wilkes and Tara Poole against Lincoln County.
Social Circle finishes the regular season in second place in Region 8-A Public behind region champion Commerce. The Lady Redskins will host Taylor County in the first round of the Class A-Public playoffs beginning Monday.
The Lady Redskins will travel to Elbert County on Thursday for a final tune-up before the postseason begins next week.
