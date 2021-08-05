Amy Larimer is looking to bring stability to the Walnut Grove High School volleyball program.
While it will be her first season coaching volleyball, she has been involved with high school athletics for 17 years including time as a basketball and softball coach. Larimer has been at Walnut Grove for more than a decade and said the players in the volleyball program deserve some stability.
“The last two coaches left mid-season,” Larimer said. “The girls deserve better. I know I have a lot to learn but my assistants have extensive volleyball coach experience. We will work on teaching the fundamentals like you would do in any sport.”
With no COVID-19 restrictions during the summer, the Lady Warriors have been able to have a full summer program.
“I already knew all the kids so that has been a plus,” Larimer said. “Things have really gone well.”
Walnut Grove has been practicing against multiple teams each week and has participated in summer scrimmages.
Larimer has some experienced players for the 2021 season. Seniors Kizzy Harris, Eliana Swope, Carson Ray, Ashley Donley and Jadin Turner will be looked upon for team leadership. Seniors Haley Helms and Jaden Cotton will also be in the mix.
Denver Rice is a junior for the 2021 Lady Warriors and can play anywhere on the court, her coach said. Sophomore Selah Groome is also expected to be a key player on the court.
“Our players have confidence they can do well,” Larimer said. “We just want to work to make sure the players have a successful culture in order to succeed on the court.”
The new head coach said she has a strong group of assistants with volleyball experience including Telesa Kendall, Samantha Tait and Annalynne Kendall.
Walnut Grove competes in Region 8-AAAAA and is set to begin the 2021 campaign Tuesday at Collins Hill High School.
