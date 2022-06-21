New Walnut Grove High School athletic director Zack Black is excited about the commitment from the school’s growing community.
Black saw big evidence of that commitment Friday when the Walnut Grove High School football program raised more than $7,000 at its third annual Golf Benefit Tournament at Bear Creek Golf Course.
“I am very happy for our football program,” Black said of the program’s primary fundraiser. “We had a good turnout. This is something exciting to see for our program and our community.”
Third-year Walnut Grove head football Coach Robert Andrews said the one-day golf tournament had 86 players sign up.
“We had 22 teams, about the same as last year, and overall, we raised at least $7,000 for our football team. This will be used in all areas of the program,” Andrews said.
Walnut Grove finished 3-7 in 2021, but the Warriors return several starters. Andrews said back in May, the team has bought in to the foundation of accountability and focus.
For Black, it was something he wanted to be a part of and is proud to be Walnut Grove’s new athletic director.
For the past four years, Black was the head baseball coach at Collins Hill in Gwinnett County. But to run an entire athletic program, was a career goal for the now father of four children.
“Administration is something I always wanted to get into,” Black said.
“I had just finished my season at Collins Hill and I saw Walnut Grove open up. I put my name in it and prayed about it.”
Black’s hire was announced in late April and he started the first of June.
“It’s been great. I started to build relationships with everyone there,” Black said. “I’ve seen the culture the school has wanted to bring in there and its been good to meet those people like Coach Andrews.”
Like Walton County’s two other programs, Monroe Area and Loganville, Walnut Grove is undergoing a major renovation of its football stadium.
“This is a good time for our football program with the stadium getting redone with the new surface for the field and the track,” Black said. “We are also getting a new auxiliary gym.”
Andrews said he is excited about the new field turf and drainage but is hoping the pace of the work picks up soon.
Walnut Grove is coming off an excellent basketball season and the baseball team just missed the AAAAA playoffs. All Warrior sports will be moving to a new region in Class AAAA next fall.
For Black, that excitement will help continue the program’s growth.
“We want to create an environment so that our people, both coaches and our athletes can grow. It’s a cohesive environment where everyone is working together,” Black said. “Some of the best places I’ve been is where the coaches got along. You see athletes from all sports, going to each others games. For the next few months, I’ll be preaching community and togetherness. We’ve reached this tier, but now we want to get to the next tier.”
Black’s hire was the school’s notable off-season hire. All the head coaches from the school’s sports programs are back.
“The school administration handled any vacancies on the staffs before I came in. So everything is set for,” Black said. “The community’s desire is there, so we now want Walnut Grove to continue to grow.”
