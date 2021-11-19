The New York Yankees have designated Clint Frazier for assignment, meaning the former Loganville High School star may see his time in pinstripes ending.
Frazier, 27, didn’t make the cut as the Yankees had to get the roster down to 40 by a 6 p.m. Friday deadline set by Major League Baseball.
Today, the Yankees have made the following roster moves:•Added INF Oswaldo Cabrera, RHP Ron Marinaccio, OF Everson Pereira, RHP Stephen Ridings and LHP JP Sears to the Major League roster.•Designated OF Clint Frazier, INF Rougned Odor and INF Tyler Wade for assignment.— New York Yankees (@Yankees) November 19, 2021
The Cleveland Indians drafted Frazier fifth overall out of Loganville in 2013 and the Yankees acquired him in a 2016 trade. He made his major league debut the following summer, hitting a home run in his first game.
He played sparingly in 2021 but Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told mlb.com he expects Frazier is close to being ready for spring training in 2022.
“He got taken offline rather early (in 2021) and he didn’t get back,” Cashman said. “He’s going to have to find his way back into it. He’s certainly more than capable of doing that.
“So most important is his health and being healthy. Once that’s in play, which I believe it is, his journey can begin again.”
In five major league seasons, all with New York, Frazier has a .239 batting average with 29 home runs and seven stolen bases.
