Clear blue skies were all around Friday and Saturday for the Georgia Peach Invitational and hopefully served as a sign of things to come for the rest of baseball season.
Rain has caused chaos for team in the beginning of the season, but Loganville was able to squeeze in its annual showcase tournament in preparation for region play.
The annual Georgia Peach Invitational, hosted each year by Parkview High School and Loganville, saw eight of the best teams in the state face off in a friendly round-robin format.
Loganville went 2-1 on the weekend, defeating Whitewater (16-9) and Jefferson (8-3) Saturday after falling to Blessed Trinity Friday evening.
Dawson Coe picked up the win on the mound against Whitewater, but it was pitching by committee as four different pitchers threw at least one inning in the contest. Coe went the longest with 2 2/3 innings with six strikeouts. Dylan Strickland started the game and logged one strikeouts and two earned runs in 1 1/3 innings. Cooper Johnson pitched 1 2/3 innings while Pearson Hewatt pitched 1 1/3 innings.
The Red Devils were aggressive on the base paths against Whitewater with Loganville racking up 16 runs on nine hits. Jackson Ford and Will Cawthon each recorded three RBIs while Ian King, Daniel Braswell and Caleb Garner had two RBIs each.
Not much changed against Jefferson, as Loganville put up eight runs on nine hits in the night cap. Daniel Braswell led the way with three RBIs while Jackson Daniel had two and Michael Mason and Ian King each had one.
Riley Cruce pitched a gem, tossing four innings with 11 strikeouts and just one hit. Dawson Hammonds and Matthew Heard both pitched an inning of relief and both recorded two strikeouts.
Loganville travels to Hoover, Alabama this weekend to play in the Perfect Game Invitational against some of the top team in the nation including Denham Spring (Louisiana), Hoover (Alabama), IMG Academy (Florida), DeSoto Central (Mississippi).
Loganville Christian
Late inning heroics from Will Morris gave Loganville Christian Academy its first win of the season Friday night as the lions defeated Piedmont Academy 3-2 at home.
Facing a 1-2 count, Morris put an outside pitch right field to drive in Holden Lewis for the win. Morris finished the night 1-for-3 at the plate.
Piedmont scored early in the contest when an error prevent a double play that would have gotten LCA out of the top of the second left two runners on base. Those two runners ended up scoring on a well hit ball to left field.
LCA finally got on the board with a run in the sixth when Daniel Hobbs scored on a passed ball. The Lions tied it up in the seventh when Lewis singled to centerfield and drive in Logan Strickland.
Aiden Gubash picked up the win in relief, pitching 2 1/3 innings with four strikeouts.
The Lions travel to John Milledge Academy on March 10 to begin region play.