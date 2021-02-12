Te’Yarah Lett may not have won the state title in her weight class this year, but Monroe Area’s did accomplish a feat never done before in Walton County.
Lett became the first girl from Walton County to place at the Georgia High school Association girls traditional state wrestling meet when she finished fourth in the 142-pound weight class Thursday evening in Macon.
One of three local females to make it to Macon, Lett picked up a bye in the round of 64 before winning her next two matches by pin. Lett fell out of the winner’s bracket in the quarterfinals, but wrestled back in the consolation bracket to make it to the conso finals.
Lett and teammate Noelle Peters represented Monroe Area at the state tournament while Maryori Castro-Grande represented Loganville. All three were the first females from Walton County to earn a berth in the state tournament.
Castro-Grande, like Lett, received a bye in the round of 64 but then won by fall in the round of 32 before falling into the conso bracket in the round of 16. She fell again in the consolation bracket.
Peters also had a bye in the opening round, but fell in the round of 32 before falling again in the conso bracket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.