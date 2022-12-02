LHS flag football

Loganville High School’s Brooklin Lippert competes against LaGrange High School in the flag football state playoffs. Lippert helped the Red Devil  to a  27-6 victory against LaGrange. Lippert had 53 rushing yards and a touchdown in the win. LHS also earned a 28-6 state playoff victory against Hebron Christian Academy. Coach Bran Mills’ team then defeated Long County 27-7 on Thursday in the quarterfinals. The semifinals will be Monday against Southeast Bulloch at the Atlanta Falcons complex in Flowery Branch. Cassie Jones photo | MAK Photography

After two playoff wins that featured excellent offense, Thursday's third round Georgia High School Athletic Association Flag Football quarterfinal centered around Loganville's pass defense.

The unbeaten Lady Red Devils had three second half interceptions, including a pick six, that turned back Long County 27-7 at Red Devil Stadium.

