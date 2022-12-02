After two playoff wins that featured excellent offense, Thursday's third round Georgia High School Athletic Association Flag Football quarterfinal centered around Loganville's pass defense.
The unbeaten Lady Red Devils had three second half interceptions, including a pick six, that turned back Long County 27-7 at Red Devil Stadium.
Loganville, now 14-0, advances to the GHSA A-AAAA semi-finals Monday afternoon against Southeast Bulloch County (18-0) at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch. SE Bulloch beat Northside 7-0 Thursday.
Of the interceptions, the biggest one was the second one by Kylie Ford.
Loganville was guarding a 14-7 lead as Long County started with the ball to open the second half. On the second play, Kylie Ford stepped in front of a pass for the interception. The LHS soccer play found the end zone on a 10-yard return for the score.
"I had a pick six," Ford said after the game of her touchdown return that gave Loganville a 20-7 lead.
"I just kept my eyes on the girl I was defending and I saw her eyes that the ball was coming that way. Once I caught it, I ran."
Ford is one of many athletes from multiple sports that have found a home in flag football.
"I love it," Ford said. "I'm excited that we get to go to the Falcons' (facility)."
Brooklin Lippert, the Region 8-AAAAA Softball Player of the Year, had a pick in the first half to set up Loganville's go-ahead score and another in the second half to set up the game's clinching score with about 13 minutes left.
For the offense, Emma Grayson had two touchdown passes of 3 yards each, one to Parker Bridges and the other to Sophie Farmer.
Long County got an interception of Caty Beth Bolemon on the second play of the game to set up their lone score. The Blue Wave led 7-0 just two minutes into the game.
Loganville roared back driving 55 yards in 11 plays capped by Grayson's TD pass. The conversion also went to Bridges to tie the game at 7.
Lippert's interception stopped Long's next drive. Bolemon completed a 20-yard pass to Bridges to set up the second score with 5:07 left in the half.
Bolemon finished with 50 rushing yards and was 5-of-9 passing for 43 more. Grayson had 16 rushing yards and two passing scores.
Using an offense that features an option run game and an intermediate passing game, Loganville High School’s flag football team cruised to winning its playoff pod Tuesday night at Red Devil Stadium.
Spurring the Lady Red Devils Tuesday was quarterback/halfback Caty Beth Bolemon.
In the pod finals, Bolemon threw touchdown passes of 24, 2 and 10 yards to lead Loganville to a 28-6 win against Hebron Christian. She finished the game completing 8-of-10 passes for 74 yards. Additionally, she had 72 rushing yards on nine attempts. Two of the runs, a 25-yarder and a 35-yarder, set up the touchdowns.
“I was just flying around there,” Bolemon said.
Yes, Bolemon flew around the field, but made sharp cuts experienced football running backs would be proud of.
“Well, I play basketball. And my dad played college football. He played at Presbyterian. I just try and go with the flow of the game.”
In the previous pod game, a 27-6 win against LaGrange, Bolemon threw for 107 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another 89 yards and one score.
As a team, Loganville had 301 total yards in offense in the LaGrange victory and 254 in beating Hebron Christian.
“We’ve done some tweaks on offense from last year and as the season has gone on,” said Loganville Coach Bran Mills. “What has really made us better, though, is our defense.”
Going into the playoffs, Loganville had allowed just 24 points.
“We are a whole lot better defensively. We’ve just gotten more aggressive on that side of the ball,” Mills said.
Mills credited LHS football defensive coordinator xx xx for fitting a plan for the seven girls on defense.
Loganville gave up a first half touchdown against Hebron following a 55-yard drive late in the period. They held the Lions scoreless in the second half, intercepting three passes.
Coming up with the picks were Sophie Farmer, Kylie Hood and Parker Bridges.
Loganville opened the scoring against Hebron with Bolmon’s 24-yard TD toss to Gulianna Williams. Adding two points was Bolmon’s pass to Bridges.
Bolmon’s 35-yard run set up a 4-yard TD pass to Sherill. The one-point PAT pass made it 15-0.
Up 15-6, Loganville added Bolmon’s 2-yard TD pass to Farmer and a 10-yard TD to Bridges.
