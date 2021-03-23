One year later, thanks to COVID-19, the second annual Redskins Invitational Track & Field Meet at Social Circle was able to happen under blue skies and very comfortable weather. But it was county rival Walnut Grove that finished as the second place team at the meet behind Athens Christian last week in Social Circle.
“I remember last year on the night of Thursday, March 12, 2020, receiving a call from AD Craig Hargrove asking how many teams we had coming to our invitational,” Social Circle head coach Tim Kemp said. “Not wanting to admit it, I knew that the plug was about to be pulled on the 2020 version of the Invitational. After getting off from work at Foothills Charter School where I served as an assistant site director, coach Hargrove called again to inform me that because of the state mandate shelter-in-place, we had to cancel the meet.”
However, this year turned out to be even better as the weather was warmer and more teams participated in the event that were scheduled to participate last year.
The year’s meet was sponsored by USA Track and Field professional athlete Demek Kemp, coach Kemp’s son.
Outstanding female and male performers were both from Athens Christian. Karen Palma won both the 1600 and 3200 meter runs and second in the 800-meter run. In the boys division, Johness Davis was second in the 100 and 200 meters as well as the shot put and third in the long jump.
Athletes who had top performances from Walnut Grove were Ryan Nolte, who placed 100 and 200 meters; Nathan Taylor, who placed first in the 800 meters; Dallas Dimsdale, who placed third in the shot put and first in the discus throw; as well as Bonnie Jones, who placed first in the shot put and discus throw. The girls 4x100 team also finished first during the event.
Monroe Area saw top performances from Caylie Bennet who finished first in the 800 meters and second in the 1600-meter run and Ajiuna Upshaw, who placed second in the 100 meters, third in the long jump and 200 meters and fourth in the triple jump.
Social Circle’s top scorer was Phillip Baynes, placing second in the high jump and 110 hurdles and fourth in the triple jump.
Local track teams were back in action Tuesday at George Walton Academy for the annual Walton County Championships.
