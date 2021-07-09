Gaining weight is hard work.
Just ask Walnut Grove senior defensive lineman Kyle Smith.
After beginning his career as a vastly undersized 155-pound freshman, he’s put on nearly 100 pounds to become a nightmare to opposing offenses. He was among this team’s leaders in tackles last year and second in the county in sacks.
“You can’t be small and play defensive line,” Smith said, who now stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs in at 240 pounds.
But bulking up didn’t come easy. Ensuring the extra weight was mostly muscle and didn’t hurt his quickness and strength required more than just increasing his caloric intake.
He ran every day, spent hours in the weight room, and regularly worked on his conditioning.
“There were some mornings where you just wanted to be lazy and have a bowl of cereal and not have to cook,” Smith said. “There were times when you just wanted to relax. But I just told myself it would all pay off in the end.”
Warriors head coach Robert Andrews is counting on it, expecting Smith to be among the top leaders on this year’s team, and not just on defense.
Last fall, Smith played almost every snap, which usually amounted to about 120 plays. He never too off on defense and maybe missed a series or two on offense,where he lines up at tight end.
“He can do it all,” Andrews said. “He loves the game and plays with passion.”
By default, Smith started his first game as a freshman when the player in front of him was injured. Lining up at nose guard, he says it was the most nerve-wracking moment of his career.
“I figured I’d get pancaked on every play,” Smith said.
But he survived and earned a starting spot as a sophomores and hasn’t left the field since.
An honor student in the classroom, his smarts carry over onto the field.
“He has great takeoff and understands where his eyes are supposed to be,” Smith said. “He might not make every play, but he blows up a lot of plays and sets things up for his teammates.”
A former wrestler, Smith finished among the top eight in the state as a sophomore. But he gave up the sport to focus exclusively on football last fall.
“It was tough because I think I could have gotten top three last year,” Smith said. “But I felt like I needed to put my efforts into football in order to reach my goals.”
Chief among those is playing football at the next level. He’s yet to receive any offers, but he knows that could change with a solid senior season.
He’s been attending camps, talking to scouts, and trying to get in front of recruiters.
But his best advertisement would be helping lead his team to a winning season.
