The Monroe Area banner read, “Last year was a mistake. We’re here to set the record straight.”
The Purple Hurricanes defeated Loganville 28-7 Friday night at Red Devil Field to move to 22-18 overall in the high school football rivalry series while getting revenge for last year’s overtime loss to the Red Devils.
Monroe Area struck first with a 17-yard touchdown pass from Selatian Straughter to JB Flud with 7:07 left in the first quarter.
However, Loganville was able to answer at the beginning of the second quarter with a 51-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Hall to PJ Rogers to tie the contest at 7-7.
The Hurricanes retook the lead with 3:42 left in the first half when Straughter carried the rock in himself from 6 yards out.
Monroe Area tacked on another score late in the first half when Straughter connected with Alan Jones streaking down the visitor sideline for a 45-yard score that put the Hurricanes up 21-7 before they headed to the locker room.
The second half remained fairly uneventful. Monroe Area looked to maintain possession, but did manage to tack on another score in the fourth quarter when Straughter threw to Jeremiah Anderson in the end zone for his third passing touchdown of the evening.
Monroe Area now sets its sights on winning the county championship next week when the Hurricanes host rival Walnut Grove at The Purple Pit.
Loganville has a bye week next week, but will continue to search for its first win when the Red Devils travel to Forsyth Central on Sept. 3.
