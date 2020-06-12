I’ll never forget September 11, 2001.
I was in fourth grade at Loganville Christian Academy in Mrs. Heather Langford’s class.
At the time LCA was still housed in the education building of the First Baptist Church of Loganville. Our classroom was the first room on the left on the first hallway, right around the corner from the front office.
I distinctly remember Mrs. Hancock, one of the front office secretaries, walking around the corner to our room and opening the door to tell Mrs. Langford that the second plane had just hit.
I didn’t realize how big of a deal it was while I was sitting in class, but my mom who worked next door at Bright Beginning preschool checked me out of school and took me home after the preschool had let out. It wasn’t until I got home that day and even Cartoon Network was showing news coverage that I realized how big of a deal it was.
My co-worker, Stephen Milligan, once said 9/11 was the defining event of our generation, much like JFK’s assassination or the Challenger explosion.
Stephen wrote a piece a few years back on how 9/11 is being taught today, because we’ve come to a point where the current high school students weren’t even born yet.
He made a great point in his lede, the national unity after 9/11 is something rarely seen before and hasn’t really been seen since. Arguably, 19 years after one of the worst moments in our nation’s history we are the more divided than we’ve ever been.
We’re still arguing about monuments dedicated to the losing side of a civil war. We’re still arguing about if black people are truly equal. We’re still arguing about if police brutality is a thing. We’re still arguing about sports figure taking a knee for the national anthem and we sure as hell argue more and more about which presidential candidate is less likely to send us into World War III or the next civil war.
The biggest issue I see in all of this is the inability to actually sit back and listen to what the other side is saying. It’s all about who can yell the loudest. We’re too quick to jump to conclusions about someone based on one thing they say. I’m guilty of it myself.
No matter how many people don’t want to admit it, there seems to be an issue with the treatment of minorities, specifically blacks, in America today. I think it’s important that instead of trying to yell louder, we listen to what they have to say and try to see things from a different point of view.
My dear brothers and sisters, take note of this: Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry. – James 1:19.
