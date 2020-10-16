ATLANTA — Mount Vernon scored in the game’s first minute and never looked back, cruising to a 50-14 nonregion high school football victory over Loganville Christian Academy on Friday afternoon.
Blake Kytle’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Jake Mette gave the Mustangs an early lead on homecoming day, two plays after a 55-yard return of the opening kickoff.
Kytle threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Douglas early in the second quarter, then ran for a 6-yard score later in the period.
A 2-point conversion made it 21-0.
The Lions got on the board on the next drive, on Brent Taylor’s touchdown pass to Hunter Hampton. The point-after made it 21-7 at halftime.
The Mustangs picked off a pass and scored on a 1-yard Kytle run.
The Lions scored again on Taylor’s 55-yard touchdown pass to Hampton midway through the third. But the kickoff was short and Mount Vernon needed just two plays to score again, a Liam O’Toole 4-yard run. William Lavender’s 30-yard field goal later made it 37-14.
Kytle added his third rushing touchdown of the day, and Luke Barnes’ touchdown set the final margin of 50-14.
