Amanda Riser doesn’t sugarcoat the fact she has high expectations for her team this fall.
The George Walton Academy volleyball coach said her goals are high but they are equally as high for her players. Entering her third season leading the program, Riser said she believes the Volley Dogs can win region in 2020.
“We came close to winning region last year,” Riser said. “We still advanced to the state playoffs. This year I believe can be our year. We return all but two players. We certainly can be a force.”
GWA opened the season with a convincing victory against First Presbyterian of Macon.
“High expectations are nothing new for us,” Riser said. “We set them personally and athletically. The girls know what I expect of them and in turn I know they want to achieve as much success as possible.”
The Lady Dogs are led by four seniors in 2020 including Natalie Dally, Jesse Wood, Molly Whitlow and Mary Elise Roberts.
“Our players take volleyball in a very serious manner,” Riser said. “They worked during the summer and have a strong volleyball knowledge. I am impressed with my athletes in all ways.”
With the COVID-19 health crisis taking a major toll on offseason workouts, the Lady Dogs had to work a good bit more than normal on their own. Players reported to their coach on their progress and workout routines.
“It is something we just had to get through,” Riser said. “It has been different but are glad to have the season here.”
Kelsey Gasaway, Catherine Atkinson, Reece Behnke and Abigail Wright are also expected to be key players for GWA.
The Lady Dogs are in a new region for this season. Riser said she expects Athens Academy to be strong and an opponent her team must defeat in order to win region.
