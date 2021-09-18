Gavin Hall returned to George Walton Academy with a flourish of offensive production in a winning performance.
Unfortunate for the Bulldogs, this time he was on the other team.
Hall's homecoming resulted in a painful loss for the home team as Hebron Christian pummeled the Bulldogs 42-0.
The Bulldogs were already down before Hall even took the field, giving up a touchdown on a punt return less than three minutes into the game. A botched snap on the point after try left the Lions with a 6-0 score.
Not that Hall exploded on first contact with the ball, as the Lions went three and out on their first possession after the second GWA punt.
The Lions blocked the next punt to take over at the Bulldogs' 27. Hall came alive then, dodging tackles to run in for a touchdown from the spot, then threw a 2-point conversion to take a 14-0 lead.
The Bulldogs tried to cut the lead in half with a 69-yard touchdown run by Laythan Folgman, but a block in the back penalty wiped the score off the board. With the ball in Hebron territory, the Bulldogs tried to recapture the moment, but ultimately turned it over on downs.
The Lions punted after failing to make a first down, but the Bulldogs muffed the punt and the Lions recovered at the 3. Three plays later, Hall threw a touchdown to increase the lead to 21, following the kick.
After another three and out by GWA, the Lions looked to go back to work, but Hall threw an interception to Calan Fortunat and the Bulldogs regained possession at their own 49. Yet the home team could do little more than run out the clock to reach halftime.
The Lions started the second half at midfield after a failed onside kick attempt by the Bulldogs, but penalties pushed them backwards and they punted it away.
The Bulldogs started at their own 5 and moved backwards, finally being called for a holding penalty in their own end zone, resulting in a safety for two more Lions points.
The Lions would reach the 8 on the ensuing free kick, then run it in for another touchdown two plays later.
The Bulldogs would push into Hebron territory thanks to a horsecollar tackle by the Lions, but turned it over on downs quickly. Hall capitalized soon after with a 62-yard touchdown run. The kick was no good.
The Bulldogs began a long drive deep into Hebron territory, reaching as far as the 13, but penalties began to take a toll and the running clock ticked steadily away. Midway through the final quarter, the Bulldogs faced a 4th down from the 45 yard line, needing to reach the 3 for a first down and a short pass ending in an immediate tackle saw their final chance for points slip away.
Taking over at the 35, Hall left the field but the Lions chewed up clock with their second unit personnel, finally scoring on a 2-yard run. The kick was blocked but the game was essentially over.
The Bulldogs will travel to Mount Vernon next week, still searching for a second victory.
