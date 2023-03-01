The George Walton Academy Lady Bulldogs played their best game in more than a month by rolling past Tattnall Square 57-36 in the quarterfinals of the Georgia Independent School Association State Tournament in Macon Friday night.
The Lady Bulldogs won their 20th game of the season and in doing so advanced to the GIAA AAAA Final Four at Mercer University. George Walton, now 20-4, will face Stratford Academy Wednesday night at Mercer’s Hawkins Arena at 8:30 p.m.
George Walton opened strong with 21 first quarter points. Sophomores Lelia Mathis and Ashley Hill combined for 18 points as GWA led 21-13.
Tattnall Square slowed the pace in the second quarter and pulled to within six at 29-23 by the half. The third quarter, however, saw GWA clamp down and score the Lady Spartans 14-6 in the quarter and take a 43-29 advantage.
The lead grew into the 20s in the fourth quarter and GWA won going away.
Hill led the Lady Bulldogs with 21 points. Mathis had 18 with 12 coming from 3-point range. Allie Marler had a season high 10 points.
