The George Walton Academy Lady Bulldogs played their best game in more than a month by rolling past Tattnall Square 57-36 in the quarterfinals of the Georgia Independent School Association State Tournament in Macon Friday night.

The Lady Bulldogs won their 20th game of the season and in doing so advanced to the GIAA AAAA Final Four at Mercer University. George Walton, now 20-4, will face Stratford Academy Wednesday night at Mercer’s Hawkins Arena at 8:30 p.m.

