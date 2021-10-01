LOGANVILLE — Coaching matters.
A year after watching his second Jackson County team get pummelled by 40 points, legendary high school football coach Rich McWhorter brought his third Panthers squad to Loganville and avenged the loss, snapped a 10-game losing skid to Loganville, and ruined the Red Devils’ homecoming with a 47-23 victory Friday night at Red Devil Stadium.
The longtime Charlton County coach, who has four state titles and more than 200 wins to his credit, has the Panthers (3-3, 1-2 Region 8-AAAAA) on track for their first winning regular season in 29 years and first postseason berth in five seasons.
Meanwhile, having positioned themselves for an almost certain playoff bid, the Red Devils (3-3, 2-1) now face an uphill slog to make the playoffs for the fourth straight time.
Loganville had no answer for the Panthers’ speedy special-teamers, who ran over, around and through the Devils defense for 460 yards.
After going three-and-out on its opening possession, Jackson scored eight of the next nine times it had the ball, matching the 47 points it allowed Loganville last fall.
Senior running back Trey Ransom had a career night for the Panthers, rushing 19 times for 270 yards and four touchdowns.
Leading 23-13 at the half, Jackson opened the third quarter with an onside kick, which they recovered at the Loganville 48. Two plays later, Ransom burst up the middle for a 39-yard TD run.
The Red Devils matched the Panthers score for score on their next possessions, trading a Devin Pugh 20-yard field goal and 3-yard Avery Hamilton TD run for a Jackson field goal an 80-yard scoring burst by Ransom.
But they could never draw closer than 17 points.
In the loss, senior Hamilton had his best night as a Red Devil, running 16 times for 166 yards and a pair of touchdowns. But it wasn’t enough to keep his team in the game.
Jackson jumped out to an early 17-point lead.
Following a shanked Red Devils punt on their first possession, the Panthers took over at their own 42. Five plays later, quarterback Connor Bejin bulled up the middle for 3 yards and a score.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Panthers recovered a pooched kick at the Red Devils 38-yard line. On the next play, Bejin connected with Anthony Finley streaking down the right sideline for a touchdown.
Midway through the second, the Panthers drove to the Loganville 6 but had to settle for a 23-yard Brice Rogers field goal to go up 17-0.
Having managed just 20 total yards to that point, the Red Devils finally generated some offense, scoring its first points on just two plays, both runs by Avery Hamilton. His first carry went for 12 yards and the next 40 yards for a touchdown.
The Red Devils stopped the Panthers in three plays on their ensuring possession, but were flagged for roughing the punter. Given new life, Jackson moved 59 yards in seven plays, culminated by a 5-yard run by Ransom.
The Red Devils answered with an 8-play, 65-yard drive, finished off by a 1-yard run by Solomon Leslie.
Loganville goes on the road to face Eastside (3-3, 1-2) next Friday in another region showdown. Jackson County is at Johnson of Gainesville (0-5, 0-3).
