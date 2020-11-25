Coach Brenda Hill-Gilmore said she believes her Monroe Area High School basketball team has plenty of potential leading into the 2020-2021 season.
The coach also realizes the new season presents various challenges for the Lady Canes.
First, Monroe Area, coming off a 10-15 campaign last season, does not have any seniors on this year’s roster. Second, the Lady Canes are set to compete in a new region and will have several talented opponents.
Still, Hill-Gilmore said there are some positives for this year’s squad.
“We have a little more athleticism,” the coach said. “The kids seem to have more confidence. Overall, our skill level has increased. We are hoping to build off last season.”
Monroe Area, which was 4-9 in region play a season ago, will look to Makala Walker to help lead the offense. Walker, one of three juniors on this year’s team, was the second leading scorer for the Lady Canes in 19-20.
Sophomore Jakiyah Butts will also be counted on to help the team make an impact in Region 8-AAAA.
In addition to three juniors, Monroe Area will enter the basketball battle with seven sophomores and four freshmen.
Hill-Gilmore said region foes Stephens County and Oconee County are both “very talented” while Franklin County also has several key players returning.
“It is going to be tough in every region game,” the coach said. “Our scoring should be balanced. We will try to play up tempo since we have several guards.”
Without seniors for this season, Hill-Gilmore is looking to the upperclassmen on the roster for leadership.
“Our juniors will have to take the leadership role,” she said. “They have stepped up and tried to lead. It can be hard to teach young adults to be leaders and communicate with their teammates. Sometimes the pressure can be too much for them, but our juniors have stepped up and been vocal in practice. They are pushing each of their teammates and encouraging our younger players. They know what I expect as they have been with me throughout my time here.”
The Lady Canes will open the regular season on Dec. 1 at West Hall. The team scrimmaged against Apalachee High School.
“Apalachee is a little down this season but I thought we played well and played strong on the defensive end,” Hill-Gilmore said. “We were to able to make some 3-pointers. I saw a good bit of potential so I am excited for what the season can be like. We do not have a lot of height so that will be one of the main issues we have to overcome. We will be fun to watch. We are going to play hard. We can compete but will have to be patient.”
