Walnut Grove High School’s region winning streak came to an abrupt halt Friday night as they ran into the brick wall of the Clarke Central Gladiators, who took down the Warriors 30-7.
Clarke Central took control of the game early, scoring the first two touchdowns of the game in the first quarter to take an early 14-0 lead.
But the second quarter slowed down for both teams, as mistakes and penalties began to take effect on each squad. Clarke Central thought to go up by a third touchdown on an electrifying pick-6 interception of the Warriors, only to see a block in the back penalty, combined with a personal foul on the celebration, take the points off the board.
Late in the third quarter, however, the Gladiators finally found their momentum once more as they threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to extend its lead to 20-0. The extra point was no good.
Another long pass would take the Gladiators nearly the length of the field for their fourth touchdown with only 8:19 left in the contest.
Down four scores, the Warriors finally mounted a sustained drive, reaching the end zone to narrow the lead to 27-7. They would follow the touchdown with an onside kick, but the ball not only failed to go 10 yards, it bounded out of bounds before either team recovered, giving the Gladiators the ball and denying the Warriors another shot at trying for a score.
Instead, after one last Clarke Central touchdown was called back on a penalty, the Gladiators lined up for a 40-yard field goal with 5:04 left in the game. Following the successful kick, the two teams would settle into deadlock to end the contest 30-7.
Walnut Grove will rest next Friday on its bye week but will return to region action against Apalachee on Nov. 6.
