COLUMBUS - Loganville and Social Circle punched tickets to Saturday's final round of the Georgia Fast Pitch Tournament at the Columbus Sports Plex.
Loganville defeated Northgate 11-3 in six innings to reach AAAAAA final three.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Online only subscription to The Walton Tribune
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|30 Days
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|180 Days
|$50.00
|for 180 days
|365 Days
|$70.00
|for 365 days
COLUMBUS - Loganville and Social Circle punched tickets to Saturday's final round of the Georgia Fast Pitch Tournament at the Columbus Sports Plex.
Loganville defeated Northgate 11-3 in six innings to reach AAAAAA final three.
Social Circle beat region rival Prince Avenue Christian 3-2 to reach the final three in GHSA A.
Walnut Grove lost to the Islands 2-1 in the first game Friday in AAAA. The Lady Warriors finished the season at 23-13. Still, it was a top five finish for Steven Foster’s team.
Loganville got a complete game from Grace Kendrick against Northgate. She struck out six.
Northgate scored two early runs after three first inning walks but the Red Devil pitcher settled down and the offense got going in the third inning.
Loganville scored three in the third, three in the fourth and four in the fifth to go up 10-3.
"We can hit one thru nine and it was only a matter of time before we are going to hit the ball," LHS coach Alan Maddox said.
Rivers Sampson had four RBIs off a single and triple. Emma Smith drove in two, as did Brooklin Lippert.
Loganville plays at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Social Circle got a run in the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie. Madelyn Spinks got the RBI on a single up the middle.
Spinks also got the pitching win. She had six scoreless innings after giving up two in the first inning. The Lady Redskins are 25-7 and play at 11 a.m. against either Heard County or Pepperall.
“We settled down after Wednesday’s loss,” said SC coach Chris Davis. “We've had very competitive at bats the last three games.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.