Even though the 2020 Olympic ceremonies were Friday, Monroe’s own Olympian is still soaking in the fact she gets to represent the United States and her hometown of Monroe on the world stage.
“It still hasn’t set in yet,” 2013 Monroe Area high School graduate Javianne Oliver told The Tribune via Zoom earlier this month. “I get excited every time I hear it.”
Despite not being able to be a part of the opening ceremony — athletes aren’t allowed to arrive until five days before their event and Oliver doesn’t race until July 30 — the chance to represent Monroe in the Olympics is something that has only happened one other time. Former Monroe Area basketball star Patricia Roberts earned a silver medal in the 1976 Olympic games as a member of Team USA.
“It’s huge. Through the years the support I’ve gotten from my hometown is great,” Oliver said. “Even if it’s not my best performance, everyone is just excited to see me on TV. So, to actually do something huge and be able to give a shout out back to those people is huge. I know they’re going to continue to support me.”
Oliver finished second in the 100-meter run at the Olympics trials behind training partner Sha’Carri Richardson with a time of 10.99 seconds after setting a personal best of 10.83 in the semifinals. However, Richardson was disqualified earlier this month due to a failed drug test, leaving Oliver as the fastest woman in America to represent the states in the Olympics. She’ll also take Richardson’s place in the 4x100 relay race.
“That was my first time finishing below 11 seconds and I did it three times in less than 24 hours,” Oliver said of her performance in the Olympic trials. “It just let me know, like, wow, I’m there. It was a huge stage. It was my first U.S. nationals.”
The moment was so big, Oliver nearly forgot it was Father’s Day weekend. But a post from her father, former Monroe Area assistant principal Marvin Oliver, said all that needed to be said of her performance.
“My baby qualified for the Olympics. I could not ask for a better Father’s Day gift,” Marvin wrote on Facebook.
“Honestly I forgot what the day was because everything started to blend together,” Oliver said with a laugh. “So, when he said that I was like ‘well happy Father’s Day’ because I kind of forgot. But it was so nice to hear that because I don’t know how much more I could have given him and he thought so much of it and considered it a gift.”
Oliver credits training with Richardson as an advantage heading into the 2020 Games.
“It’s definitely an advantage because I’m practicing with one of the best,” Oliver said of Richardson. “Every single day I have to be pushed and compete. Its sets me up for when I attend a meet because I know I’ve already done it against the best. So it’s a huge advantage.
“I can only imagine if I didn’t train with (Richardson) what I would be thinking. We do a lot of the same things and train the same way with the same coach. So it’s a huge boost.”
Oliver recently competed in Europe as a tune up before heading to Tokyo for the Olympic games.
The women’s 100-meter heats will be Friday morning, July 30, with the semifinal races the following afternoon. The medal race will be at 8:50 p.m. EDT Saturday, July 31.
The 100-meter relay heats will be Thursday morning, Aug. 5, with the finals at 9:30 p.m. EDT Friday, Aug. 6.
The Monroe Diversity Advisory Board is sponsoring watch parties downtown to cheer on Oliver.
Television coverage will begin at 8 p.m. Thursday with Oliver’s event starting at 10:40. The watch party will be at Southern Brewing Co., 123 N. Lumpkin St.
On July 31 for the medal race in the individual sprint, the Farmers Market on Court Street will be host to a street party as TV coverage starts at 8:30 a.m. Southern Brewery will open at 8:30 with the Silver Queen food truck on hand to offer breakfast. Pot Luck Café at 117 N. Midland Ave. also will show the event.
The relay heats on Aug. 4 will be shown at Southern Brewery, Amici (132 E. Church St.), Silver Queen (125 N. Wayne St.) and South on Broad Kitchen & Bar (137 S. Broad St.).
For the finals, enjoy a race and breakfast at Bistro South (416 S. Broad St.) or Pot Luck Café.
Editor and Publisher David Clemons contributed to this report.
Welcome to the discussion.
