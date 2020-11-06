MONROE — Continuing its inevitable march to a Region 8-AAA title, second-ranked Oconee County cleared what what was probably its biggest hurdle with a 35-16 win over Monroe Area Friday night at the Purple Pit.
The Warriors (8-0, 3-0 Region 8-AAA) jumped out to a three touchdown lead in the first half by controlling the ball and the clock. The offense ran 33 plays and scored on four straight possessions while the defense held Monroe to just 14 plays and 38 yards.
Then they held on over the final two quarters as Monroe senior Mason Byron, doing his best impersonation of his older brother Chandler, who holds the state record for most yards rushing by a quarterback, led a gutsy comeback effort.
Byron got the Hurricanes on the board on the final play of the first half with a 97-yard kickoff return followed by a 2-point conversion to make it 28-8.
But any momentum he generated was short lived as Monroe quarterback Jerimiah Anderson was sacked and fumbled into the end zone on the first possession of the third quarter. The ball was recovered by Oconee’s Carson Stocklinski to put his team up 35-8.
It would be the Warriors final points as the Monroe defense stiffened.
Byron took over at quarterback on the next possession at the Hurricanes 35 and carried six straight times to set his team up at the Warriors one. But a high snap sailed over Byron’s head and was recovered by Oconee.
The Hurricanes immediately got the ball back after a three-and-out and Anderson returned at quarterback. But he was knocked out of the game on a late hit and Byron took over, keeping the ball on five of six plays before scoring on a 2-yard run. He again converted a 2-point conversion.
He finished as the game’s leading rusher with 20 carries for 116 yards.
Warriors quarterback Jacob Wright had a career game, completing 12 of 15 passes for 204 and four TDs.
The Warriors took the opening kickoff and consumed most of the first quarter with a 15-play drive that took nine minutes. They converted three third downs and scored on fourth-and-18 when Wright tossed his first TD pass to Jake Johnson
On their next two possessions, the Warriors drove 54 and 58 yards, both topped off with Wright scoring passes to Darius Johnson from 30 and 31 yards.
Warriors linebacker Justin Coleman set up the next score with an interception of Monroe quarterback Anderson, which he returned to the Hurricanes 26. Four plays later, Wright found
West Weeks in the middle of the end zone for a 2-yard score.
For Monroe (6-2, 2-1 Region 8-AAA), the loss snapped a six-game winning streak and ends its hopes of a region title. But the Hurricanes will host Franklin County next Friday with second place and a home playoff berth on the line.
