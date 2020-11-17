I’m not suggesting anything nefarious, mind you, like mind-altering drugs or witchcraft, but I swear that Mason Byron hallucinates when he’s on a football field.
He just sees things on the gridiron that no average mortal can.
The Monroe Area safety/quarterback/ Mr. Do-it-All is the fourth and final of the Byron brothers to play for the Hurricanes. As of last Friday night, he became the third to start at quarterback.
He’s one of those rare players who keeps you on the edge of your bleacher seat, completely focused on the game, because you never know when he’s going to make a play you’ll long remember.
His brother Chandler was like that, so there’s no doubt genetics are involved. Biggest difference between the two is that Chandler only took the field when the Hurricanes had the ball. Mason goes both ways or, counting special teams, three ways.
In Friday night’s huge win over Franklin County, which gave his team an inside track to runner-up in the region and a first-round home playoff game, he was absolutely omnipresent.
Mason began the season third on the quarterback depth chart behind returner Selatian Straughter and his backup Jeremiah Anderson.
Straughter suffered a pair of injuries, the second of which ended his season. Anderson performed well as a backup, but struggled in his most recent start. So, with the season on the line last week against Franklin County, Hurricanes head coach Kevin Reach put the team on the shoulders of a Monroe legacy.
As expected, he responded with what might have been his best game ever. He scored three of his team’s four touchdowns. Two were on offense and a third was a pick-six on defense.
It was the second time this year he’d scored from both sides of the ball in a game.
He also recorded 18 total tackles (nine solo and nine assists).
A quick glance at the Monroe Area stat sheet tells you everything you need to know. You’ll find Mason’s name on nearly every meaningful line. On offense, he’s caught passes (11 for 231 yards and 10 TDs), run the ball (49 for 425 yards), and even attempted a pass, though it was nullified by an interference call.
On defense, he’s the leading tackler and has six interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns. On special teams, he’s returned four kickoffs for scores.
Before the year started, Reach said he would be perfectly comfortable with Mason under center. At the time it seemed unlikely, given that Straughter was coming off an amazing sophomore season.
But injuries are part of the game and, facing the biggest game of the year, the coach proved his confidence. And Mason rewarded it.
A word of warning to local prep football fans. If you’ve not seen a Byron brother play, your time is drawing short. If Mason can orchestrate another victory at Hart County Friday night, you’ll have a chance to see him in the playoffs a week later at the Purple Pit Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.