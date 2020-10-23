Three local high school softball teams moved one step closer to a berth in the state championship tournament in Columbus next week while another saw its playoff trip end early.
Loganville
The Lady Devils made easy work of Blessed Trinity on Thursday, defeating the Lady Titans 8-0 in five innings during Game 1 and 11-6 in seven innings in Game 2.
Rivers Sampson’s run off a ground ball by Anna Waites in the bottom of the fifth during Game 1 invoked the mercy rule for Loganville.
The Lady Devils’ bats were hot during Game 1 with Booklin Lippert, Lindsay Lumsden, Katie Plummer and Sampson all posting doubles while Plummer blasted a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth.
Plummer continued her impressive day at the plate in Game 2 with two more doubles while Lumsden added a triple. All but two batters in Loganville’s lineup registered a hit in Game 2.
Ashleigh Miles picked up wins in the circle during both contests. She tossed complete games in both contests, allowing just one hit in Game 1. The wins improved Miles’ pitching record to 19-7 on the year.
Loganville will host White Water in the Elite 8 for a best-of-three series beginning Tuesday.
Walnut Grove
After posting a 14-4 win in Game 1, which included a seven-run fourth inning, Walnut Grove used some late game heroics from Grace Folds and Cassie Boatright to seal a 7-6 win in Game 2 over Chapel Hill to move on to the Elite 8.
In the top of the seventh, on a full count with two outs, Folds blasted a ball to deep center field for a solo homer that gave the Lady Warriors the lead for good in Game 2. That home run came just one batter after Boatright sent a solo shot to the same part of the field on a 2-1 count to tie the contest.
Pitcher Emily Byers added two more wins to bring her season record to 16-6.
Walnut Grove will play the winner of the Starr’s Mill vs. Ola series. The two teams split on Thursday forcing a decisive Game 3 Friday.
A Starr’s Mill win would force Walnut Grove to travel to Fayetteville due to the universal coin toss. However, the Lady Warriors would host the Elite 8 with an Ola win.
George Walton
George Walton swept Holy Innocents’ 10-0 and 12-0 on Friday and will host Prince Avenue Christian next week in the Elite Eight.
Loganville Christian
The Lady Lions’ season came to an end Tuesday when Brookstone swept LCA in the first round of the Class A (Private) tournament. LCA dropped Game 1, 12-4, before falling 11-5 in Game 2.
The Lady Lions finish the year with a 3-10 record.
