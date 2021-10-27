Despites its winless record, Loganville Christian still has a chance for a special season. The Lions need just one victory to earn their first-ever playoff spot. Win out, and they could finish third in the region.
Step one is Friday against an Eagles team that’s looking to lock down its first winning season since 2016.
The key will be slowing down senior running back Johne’ss Davis, who’s run for over 1,400 yards and scored 22 touchdowns this fall.
