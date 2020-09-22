Two local schools served as host sites for the annual Grayson Ram Classic softball tournament this past weekend, but it was the Loganville Lady Devils that saw the most success.
Loganville finished 4-0 on the weekend while Walnut Grove went 1-1.
The Lady Devils kicked off the weekend on Friday with a 10-0 route of Duluth followed by a 9-1 shellacking of North Gwinnett the same night. Saturday saw Loganville defeat Northgate 3-1 before taking down Class A powerhouse Wesleyan in the afternoon.
Brooklin Lippert led the way offensively for the Lady Devils, racking up seven hits on the weekend.
Sarah Glick blasted two homeruns in Friday’s nightcap against North Gwinnett, both of which were two-run shots.
Ashleigh Miles picked up two more wins in the circle to move to 9-4 on the year. Miles allowed just one run in two games while striking out 12.
Grace Kendrick picked up her second win of the year in the circle against North Gwinnett while Shelby Coffey notched her first win of the year against Wesleyan.
Loganville was set to travel to Greenbrier on Tuesday for Game 3 of its series with the Lady Wolfpack before returning home Thursday to finish up its series with Apalachee with a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m.
Walnut Grove
The Lady Warriors saw mixed results on the weekend, falling to Northgate 5-2 Friday before bouncing back to defeat Newton County 7-5 Saturday morning.
In Friday night’s game, just four Lady Warriors got on base. Trinity Aycock, Nova Wright and Kaitlyn Johnson each racked up a hit while pitcher Emily Byers helped herself out with a hit of her own.
Byers went five innings in the contest, giving up just four hits and one earned run while striking out three.
Walnut Grove was able to move past the late-night loss with a 7-5 win over Newton early Saturday. Byers once again pitched the bulk of the innings while giving up just six hits and four earned runs. Jenna Yeary entered in relief and pitched two innings.
Nova Wright paced the Lady Warriors offensively in the win, going 2-for-3 with a three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth.
Johnson also had an impressive performance at the plate by going 2-for-4 with a double and a triple.
Grayson Perry, Kennedy Votava, Aycock and Byers logged one hit each against Newton.
Walnut Grove began wrapping up its region schedule Tuesday with Game 3 against Jackson County at home and will host Greenbrier Thursday in a doubleheader for Games 2 and 3 in that series.
