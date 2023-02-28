Three Monroe Area Hurricanes are headed to one of the nation’s most respected community college football progams.
Senior standouts Jakyri Jones, J.B. Flud and Larry Crawford signed Friday with Georgia Military College at a school event Friday at the Monroe Area Auditorium.
Jones had an outstanding season for the Hurricanes being named to the Atlanta Journal Constitution’s All-State first team, the All-AAA State team and first-team All-Walton County. He was also Region 5-AAA’s Defensive Player of the Year.
“Jakyri is one of the best young men I’ve ever been around,” said Hurricane football coach Kevin Reach. “Whenever he was on the football field, we were a much better football team. That’s why we added tight end to his duties, along with linebacker.”
At Georgia Military, the 180-pound Jones will be moving to a new position, safety.
“I really liked the all-around vibe of the school, it’s a good fit for me,” Jones said.
In his last two seasons with the Hurricanes, Jones led the State of Georgia with an incredible 308 tackles. This past season, he led AAA with 158 stops. He averaged 13.2 tackles and had 14 tackles for the loss for the Hurricanes who went 6-6 in 2022.
Flud was a game-breaking wide receiver when healthy. He led the Hurricanes with 47 receptions for 577 yards and three touchdowns.
Flud had an offer to go to the Southwestern Athletic Conference and play for Alcorn State University, the school that was former Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders’ biggest rival in his three seasons in Mississippi. Sanders is now the head coach at Colorado and took one of Reach’s former elementary students, Travis Hunter, with him from Collins Hill, Ga., to Colorado via Jackson State.
Flud, however, wanted to stay in Georgia and then use the juco route to move to a Division I. Georgia Military played East Mississippi for the NCJAA title in 2013 in Biloxi, Miss.
Crawford came on as the season went along for Monroe Area at defensive end. He had four offers but wanted to stay with his teammates. He is the son of Crystal Howard and the immediate family includes: Dee Crawford, Benita Walker, Rodney Kelley, Benji Howard, Brittany Crutchfield, Ty Crawford and Bridget Jones.
Jeremiah Anderson is headed to the University of the Cumberlands. He was the Hurricanes starting quarterback in 2022.
Anderson rushed for 1,039 yards and 11 touchdowns while passing for another 1,033 yards and 11 scores. He completed 71 percent of his 166 passes. He was second team All-Region and All-Walton County.
“They run a spread and I think I can fit in there as a wide receiver,” Anderson said.
Anderson was joined by his mother Katrina Anderson, Kamiah Earley, Roger Scruggs and brother, Jeremy.
Jones was joined by Tamekia Wymbs and Alan Jones, Sr. Flud was joined by Michae Boyce, Priscilla Boyce, Wanda Gober, John and Jana Flud and Sandra Lattimore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.