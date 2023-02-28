Monroe Area football players sign

Monroe Area had four players sign Friday with college football teams. J.B. Flud, Jakyri Jones signed with Georgia Military College; Jeremiah Anderson with College of the Cumberlands and Larry Crawford with Georgia Military College. Cassie Jones | MAK Photography

Three Monroe Area Hurricanes are headed to one of the nation’s most respected community college football progams.

Senior standouts Jakyri Jones, J.B.  Flud and Larry Crawford signed Friday with Georgia Military College at a school event Friday at the Monroe Area Auditorium.

