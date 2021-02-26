Monroe Area’s post-season came to an abrupt end Wednesday when the Hurricanes fell to Greater Atlanta Christian by a final of 59-53 in the opening round of the Georgia High School Association’s Class AAA state playoffs.
GAC took a 17-12 lead as the first quarter came to a close, but Monroe Area went on a 19-12 run in the second quarter to head to the locker room with a 31-29 lead at halftime.
Monroe Area continued to build on its lead in the third, outscoring the Spartans 8-4, while trying to maintain possesion.
However, GAC fought back in the fourth and outscored the ’Canes 26-14 to move on and win 59-53.
Derrick Brown led the way for Monroe Area with 18 points in the contest, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter. Damarion Whitner also scored in double digits for the ’Canes with 14 points in the contest.
GAC now moves on to face Lafayette in the Sweet 16. Monroe Area finishes the season with a 17-11 record and the Region 8-AAA runner-up.
