Emily Turner

Social Circle High School transfer Emily Turner has made a big impact on the Lady Redskins softball team with three home runs. This included one against Monroe Area in a 5-2 win. Turner was Loganville Christian Academy’s lead pitcher last season, leading them to a GIAA Region title. Phillip B. Hubbard | The Covington News

SOCIAL CIRCLE — Six games into 2023, the Social Circle Lady Redskins have received a spark through Emily Turner’s bat. 

As the No. 4 hitter in the lineup, Turner has connected on three home runs in each of the last three matchups. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.