I got to know Kevin Reach during my first tenure here at The Walton Tribune from 1998-2005.
Reach was coaching at Loganville High School in those days and I always enjoyed our talks, whether about football, wrestling or life. He always had a way of motivating his student-athletes with words of praise and had a knack for getting them to deliver their best in all endeavors.
Reach also influenced me, although he probably didn’t realize it. Afterall, I was an adult working in my chosen profession.
Yet, Reach was also one to offer compliments on the work I did at the paper. This line of work will always put you in touch with detractors. It’s similar to those in the coaching professions. I’ve often said “anyone can be a coach or a sports writer” since many people truly think that way, armchair coaches and writers and such.
Once upon a time I thought the current Monroe Area head football coach was going to be the leader of the LHS gridiron program. He was part of Hall of Fame coach Tommy Stringer’s loyal staff at Loganville and when Stringer announced his retirement it seemed like the logical choice.
The powers-that-be, however, decided to go in a different direction. I was stunned. Many LHS supporters were stunned. Coach Reach was too. I never really heard a legitimate reason as to why it didn’t happen and we got some pushback here at the paper from various people when we began looking into the hiring process. That in itself told me a lot.
Things have a way of working out though. Reach continued with his coaching career and has now become a steady hand of leadership for the Purple Hurricanes. He also had a high level of success when he was head coach at Collins Hill High School, competing at the highest level in the state.
Similar to his mentor, Reach has a very loyal coaching staff, most of whom followed him from Collins Hill. In return, Reach is loyal to them, just as his mentor was loyal to his coaching staff.
The Walton County School District has a long list of employees who excel at what they do. Kevin Reach is certainly one of them. His positive influence on his players is easy to recognize.
It’s was great to have him back in Walton County. The 2023 Monroe Area High School football team is set for a new season. The potential is certainly there for another standout campaign. One for I know for sure is that the team has a great leader and it goes beyond the playing field. It’s why I pull for the Canes to succeed as much as anyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.