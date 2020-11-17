Game of the Week
- Who: Walnut Grove (3-6, 2-4) at Loganville (4-5, 3-3)
- When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Where: Red Devil Stadium, Loganville
- Series: Loganville leads series 6-0
- Last: Loganville 42, Walnut Grove 0 (October 4, 2019)
Loganville could make things a lot simpler for all involved with a victory over cross-county rival Walnut Grove on Friday night at Red Devil Stadium.
Win and it’ll earn the fourth and final playoff berth out of Region 8-AAAAA. Lose and the two Walton rivals would likely be tied with Jackson County for fourth place, setting off a series of tiebreakers to determine the league’s fourth seed.
The Red Devils (4-5, 3-3 Region 8-AAAAA) will be favored to win and reach the postseason for the fifth time in the past six years and avoid a third consecutive losing season.
To keep their slim hopes alive, the Warriors would need to beat Loganville for the first time in six attempts. They came within four points in 2017 and a touchdown in 2018 before being routed 42-0 last fall.
Walnut Grove (3-6, 2-4 Region 8-AAAAA) shocked a previously unbeaten Greenbrier team earlier in the year, setting themselves up for a serious run at the playoffs. But a shocking loss to a one-win Apalachee team two weeks ago put damper on their hopes.
Meanwhile, the Red Devils could have been in line for third place in the region, thus avoiding a region champ in the first round of state. But they lost to Greenbrier, which is expected to finish behind Clarke Central and Eastside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.