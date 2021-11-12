Game of the Week
- Who: North Murray (7-3) at Monroe Area (10-0)
- When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Where: The Purple Pit, Monroe
- Series: North Murray leads series 1-0
- Last: North Murray 28, Monroe Area 14 (Nov. 15, 2019)
Revenge will be on the minds of Hurricanes players when they host North Murray Friday night in the first round of the Class AAA state playoffs.
When last they met, Monroe traveled to the north Georgia town of Chatsworth and were knocked out of the postseason 28-14 by the Mountaineers, who were ranked ninth in the state and had just won their first-ever region title.
This year, the script if flipped. It’s the Hurricanes who will be the highly ranked and a top seed and, maybe most importantly, playing at home.
The newly minted No. 1 team in Class AAA, Monroe will be heavily favored to get their payback.
North Murray, playing just its 12th full varsity season, struggled its first six years and never had a winning season under two different coaches. But since Preston Poag arrived from Christian Heritage in 2016, it’s made the playoffs every year.
The Mountainers reached the quarterfinals in 2019 and finished 11-2. But they’ve been eliminated in the first round the past two seasons.
