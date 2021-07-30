After a tumultuous season in which the school lost a head coach mid-season and finished winless on the year, Loganville Christian Academy is bringing in a new head baseball coach in hopes he can build the program moving forward.
The Loganville private school recently announced the hiring of Nathan Stanley has its new head baseball coach.
“I could not be more excited to join the LCA family as both a history teacher and head baseball coach,” Stanley said via a press release from the school. “My focus for our program is to develop young men to be of high character, and to see our program succeed at all levels. Lions baseball will strive to produce disciples of Christ, while challenging each player to realize their potential in developing their baseball skills and knowledge.”
Stanley joins the pride after having spent time as an assistant coach at Tallulah Falls School where he helped lead the team to its first state playoff appearance in school history. He had previously served as an assistant coach at Habersham Central High School.
"I am looking forward to Nathan leading our baseball program and joining our faculty as a teacher,” LCA Athletic director Andrew Kell said. “The future of the program is bright under his leadership and the talent coming up.”
Prior to his move to coaching, Stanley played college baseball at Toccoa Falls College. He was captain of the team two of his three season with the Eagles after transferring in from Clearwater Christian College in Florida.
LCA will provide an opportunity for its baseball families to meet Stanley once school returns to session.
“I cannot wait for my wife, and I to begin this next chapter of our lives at LCA,” Stanley said. “As we gear up for this upcoming year, I look forward to the partnership with students and families to create a culture that is exciting for the years to come.”
