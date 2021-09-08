As volleyball season progresses into the month of September, Walton County teams are hoping to make their mark during their respective region schedules.
Already several players have posted standout numbers and three local squads have recorded double figure wins.
Loganville High School
The Lady Devils entered this week 12-7 overall. Some key non-region wins have been against Parkview and Dacula, which avenged losses earlier in the season.
“We have battled with some ups and downs, but I like our progress so far this early in the season,” coach Joe King said. “We had a good stretch of solid wins and some very competitive losses.”
Several players have been standouts including Allie Gubash with a team-high 153 kills, 120 digs and 28 aces.
Grace Hodges has 35 kills, 17 total blocks and nine aces. Jamie Thomas has 61 kills, 17 total blocks and 22 aces. Junior Makayla Stolarik has compiled 70 kills, 60 digs and 10 aces.
Stolarik has been sidelined with a knee injury that may possibly have her out for the rest of the season. King said he hopes to have our younger players step up to fill that role.
King’s team will begin region play Sept. 16 at Jackson County followed by a home region matchup with Clarke Central on Sept. 21.
The coach said he believes Greenbrier will be one of the top teams in the region after advancing to the Elite Eight in the state tournament a season ago. The LHS coach said Clarke Central and Jackson County should also be contenders.
“Our defense continues to improve as we prepare for region play,” King said.
Monroe Area High School
The Volley Canes have struggled record-wise in 2021 but coach Nicole Richards said the team and program are moving in the right direction.
The team is currently 3-17 overall and 0-2 in the region.
“Our record doesn’t show the small victories we have been having in the program,” the coach said. “We are focusing on serving, accuracy, communication, making smarter plays and building the trust it takes to have a successful volleyball program.”
Laura Leigh Pannell has recorded 104 kills, 213 digs and five aces. Teammate Emily Hill has 41 kills, 21 total bocks and 25 aces.
“We are working to rebuild the trust in our teammates,” Richards said. “We have to trust each other.”
In looking at the remaining region schedule, the Lady Canes coach said her team has the ability to make some noise.
“We can still be one of the top three or four teams,” Richards said. “We just have to keep working and keep improving. We are stabilizing our rotation. If we can take a couple more steps then we can be over the hump. We are competing.”
Walnut Grove High School
The Lady Warriors went into the 2021 season looking for stability.
Coach Amy Larimer said the players in the program have not had the leadership consistency in recent seasons. The team is currently 5-13 overall and has recorded wins against East Forsyth, Oglethorpe County, Monroe Area (twice) and Putnam County.
Walnut Grove opens region play Sept. 16 at home against Greenbrier. The Lady Warriors will also host region foe Johnson-Gainesville on Sept. 21. Matches begin at 6 p.m.
Amy Larimer is in her first season coaching the program.
George Walton Academy
New coach David Schnieders has already made an impact with the team.
A 12-5 start has the Lady Dogs set to begin play in Region 8-A Private. GWA has competed against and defeated some larger schools this season, most notably Grayson High School.
On the court, Delany Sims has registered 40 assists, 28 aces, 83 digs and 132 kills while teammate Kelsey Gasaway has 167 assists, 36 aces, 77 digs and 65 kills.
Catherine Atkinson has four solo blocks (12 total) and Abby Wright has contributed 40 digs, 24 aces, 11 total blocks and 67 kills.
Schnieders said the success GWA has enjoyed this season has been a team effort.
Loganville Christian Academy
The team has already reached double digit wins in 2021 and hopes to be a factor in its region. The Lady Lions compete with GWA in Region 8-A Private.
“We missed our last couple of matches due to COVID-19,” coach Mark Dossett said. “That likely cost us a couple of wins. We are getting ready to start our region schedule. We hope to be able to compete.”
Jordyn Towns has surpassed the 200-kill mark.
“To have that many in an entire season is a high number,” Dossett said. “She is certainly carrying us in that area.”
Madeline Bullington has been a strong setter for the Lady Lions.
“They have been our two most consistent players,” Dossett said. “We have defeated some larger schools. Hopefully, that will help us in our region. Athens Academy is probably the best team but George Walton and Prince Avenue are also solid. We usually have the most dominant player on the court in Jordan. We just need more pieces around her.”
