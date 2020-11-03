George Walton (5-1 overall, 1-1 in 8-A Private) at Banks County (1-7 overall, 0-2 in 8-AA)
The Bulldogs won their first five games of the season. But it took a loss to top-ranked Prince Avenue last Friday to get them into the Class A private school rankings for the first time this year at No. 10.
GWA will have a chance to get back on the winning track and move up in the list with a COVID-19 replacement game.
Having lost a game to Union County in October because of the virus, GWA was able to find an open slot with Banks County. The non-league game will be a final tune-up before the Bulldogs round out their Region 8-A schedule.
With last week’s loss, GWA is left battling for second place in the league. It’ll be heavily favored to beat Loganville Christian in the regular season finale, setting up a showdown with Athens Academy next week for runner-up, which would ensure a first-round home game in the playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.