CARNESVILLE — Alan Jones scored three rushing touchdowns and Selatian Straughter Jr. threw three scoring passes Friday to lead Monroe Area to a 50-7 Region 8-AAA victory over Franklin County.
The win improved the Purple Hurricanes’ record to 9-0 and maintained Monroe’s lead in Region 8-AAA.
All of Monroe’s scores came in the first half, leading to a running clock in the second half during which the Hurricanes played backup players.
Jones scored the team’s first two touchdowns, on a 4-yard run with 9:29 left in the first quarter and then a 2-yard run with 5:55 left.
Straughter connected with three different players for the team’s next three scores.
Jeremy Anderson caught a 24-yard touchdown pass with 3:18 left in the first quarter.
Bradyn Sorrow hauled in an 18-yard pass with :22 left in the first quarter.
The final scoring pass went to David Lalaian with 6:31 left in the second quarter.
Jones added a 44-yard touchdown run in the second quarter with 3:31 left before halftime.
Jeremiah Anderson finished off the team’s scoring with an 8-yard run with 2:08 left in the second quarter.
Hunter Brown coverted all six point-after touchdown kicks he attempted, with Straughter running in one 2-point conversion.
Straughter finished with 199 yards passing, completing 9 of 11 passes. He had 93 yards rushing on five rushes.
Jones’ touchdowns came on just seven carries. He had 66 total yards.
Monroe, now 4-0 in region play, will host 3-1 Hart County next week.
