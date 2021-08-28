LOGANVILLE — The ongoing rivalry between Loganville Christian Academy and Bethlehem Christian Academy continued Friday night although it took an extra 90 minutes to get the festivities started due to a lightning delay.
The delay did not dampen the intensity of the rivalry, however, as several personal foul penalties were called and several crunching tackles delivered.
The teams traded punts to start the game. The visiting Knights moved from their 19 to the Lion 42 on the team’s second series before punting again.
LCA started its third possession of the first half inside BCA territory at the 42. The drive stalled leading to a 29-yard field goal attempt by Andrew Wengryn.
The attempt was wide left but the Knights were called for running into the kicker. The Lions went for it on fourth-and-2 and converted a first down.
On the next play, however, Cody Craft recovered a fumble for BCA at its 6-yard line to stop the drive.
LCA alternated Gerrit Kemp and Josh Ruder at quarterback in the first half.
However, BCA broke the tie as time expired in the third quarter when Brady Logan knocked in a 25-yard field goal for the Knights.
Bethlehem was able to hold on to the lead as time expired in the fourth to clinch the win.
The rivalry between the neighboring county schools began when both were members of the Georgia Independent Schools Association.
Although LCA is now in the Georgia High School Association, the teams have continued the series.
Loganville Christian returns to action next week at home against Strong Rock Christian.
