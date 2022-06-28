For the first half of his high school football career, Calan Fortunat spent time mostly on special teams, or getting on the field during blowouts.
But losses to graduation and transfers cracked the door for the George Walton Academy last fall, and 5-foot-9, 165-pound speedster took advantage, rushing for nearly 400 yards and scoring three TDs.
While the stats seem underwhelming, they were compiled on a team that struggled mightily on offense, scoring a touchdown or less in eight of 11 games.
Ironically, the play that sparked his season was a kick return the second game of the season against Stratford, in which he fielded the ball, hit the sideline and made a nifty spin move before being dragged down 50 yards later.
“It was highlight reel stuff,” said Bulldogs head coach Logan Beer.
It was one of several, most with him taking handoffs rather than fielding kicks. Most notable was a memorable run in the season finale against Loganville Christian in which he took a handoff on a jet sweep.
reversed field and raced 45 yards for a touchdown.
The score proved pivotal as the Bulldogs won 27-26 to secure a playoff berth.
“He’s probably the fastest guy on the team,” Beer said. “And he’s got great field vision and makes people miss.”
But maybe more important than his running last year was his leadership. When several key upperclassmen transferred out of the program after a coaching change, the Bulldogs roster became not only smaller but considerably younger.
“We had a lot of new kids, freshmen who were playing varsity for the first time, and that’s really hard,” Fortunat said. “With them being so young, I know they need somebody to look up to, somebody that could show them how things were done.”
It was a task he embraced.
“He’s one of the most liked players on the team,” Beer said. “He’s always got a smile on his face and a great sense of humor. I know the younger players were drawn to him.”
Now that he’s expected to be one of the go-to guys on offense, many more opposing defenders will be drawn to him as well.
He reversed field and raced 45 yards for a touchdown. The score proved pivotal as the Bulldogs won 27-26 to secure a playoff berth.
“He’s probably the fastest guy on the team,” Beer said. “And he’s got great field vision and makes people miss.”
But maybe more important than his running last year was his leadership. When several key upperclassmen transferred out of the program after a coaching change, the Bulldogs roster became not only smaller but considerably younger.
“We had a lot of new kids, freshmen who were playing varsity for the first time, and that’s really hard,” Fortunat said. “With them being so young, I know they need somebody to look up to, somebody that could show them how things were done.”
It was a task he embraced.
“He’s one of the most liked players on the team,” Beer said. “He’s always got a smile on his face and a great sense of humor. I know the younger players were drawn to him.”
Now that he’s expected to be one of the go-to guys on offense, many more opposing defenders will be drawn to him as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.