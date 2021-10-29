It has been so far, so good for the Walnut Grove High School flag football team.
The Lady Warriors defeated Winder-Barrow High School 12-0 and Baldwin High School 32-0 to open the new campaign. After a successful debut season last fall, coach Ben Williams is looking for additional success this for 2021.
“We lost three seniors from last year’s team,” the coach said. “However, we have good depth and a good group of players back. Going from year one to year two has been a big difference. We are light years ahead of where we were last year at this time.”
The win against Baldwin High School on Oct. 26 was the first game in 2021 that Walnut Grove had its entire roster. Some players had recently joined the team following the completion of softball.
“We have some good athletes this season,” Williams said. “Our core group from last season is back along with some quality newcomers.”
Walnut Grove, which fielded the first flag football team in Walton County last fall, advanced to the quarterfinals in 2020 before losing by 2 points.
In the season-opening win against Winder-Barrow, the Lady Warriors were led by Emma Peeler who was 14-of-19 for 120 yards and a touchdown.
Rebecca Jenkins had six catches for 66 yards and a score while Anna Kate Franklin had two receptions for 24 yards. Anna Casey added two catches for 18 yards and Haley Helms added four receptions for 15 yards.
Jenkins had an interception return for a touchdown and Peeler also made an interception to held lead the defense.
Peeler had three pass deflections while Brooklyn Hayes and Franklin both had two and Casey had one.
Williams said depth and speed will be the strengths of this year’s squad.
In the win against Baldwin, Peeler was 12-of-18 for 120 yards and three touchdowns. MyKayla Cooper had three rushed for 100 yards while Nova Wright caught six passes for 66 yards and a score. Cassie Boatright made three catches for 44 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively Victoria Ramdhanie had an interception return for a score and KK Johnson also picked off a pass.
Flag football is an official Georgia High School Association sport with new teams being fielded each year.
