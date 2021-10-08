MONROE — The Monroe Area High School football team took care of the business at hand Friday night and can now look to a huge region showdown looming on Oct. 22.
The Canes (7-0, 2-0) dispatched of visiting East Jackson High School 40-10 to remain perfect in Region 8-AAA as well as overall. It was an emotional night for the Monroe Area football family as head coach Kevin Reach was not at the game as he focused on a family matter but his team was able to stay focused with the assistance of a coaching staff which has been on the sidelines together for numerous years.
A 15-yard touchdown run by Selation Straughter less than a minute into the game set the tone for the night. The eighth-ranked Canes needed just two plays to score on the game’s initial possession and they never looked back.
Field position played a role in the first half as Monroe Area began its first two series inside Eagle territory. The Canes had some self-inflicted wounds on their second series of the contest but reached the end zone again on a 1-yard run by Alan Jones with 4:28 remaining in the first quarter. Straughter added the 2-point conversion for a 14-0 advantage.
East Jackson (2-5, 0-2) punted after three plays on its initial series and then had a third-down pass attempt intercepted by Jaziah Upshaw on its second possession of the game.
Monroe Area was marching down the field once again following the turnover but the Eagles got an interception of their own to stop the drive at their own 15-yard line.
East Jackson gained its initial first down of the contest in the second quarter on a fourth-and-1 conversion inside its own territory. The drive ended when Jakyri Jones jumped a pass route and raced 40 yards after an interception for another score with 8:10 before halftime. The 2-point conversion attempted failed to leave the score at 20-0.
The Panthers had their best scoring opportunity of the half during their fourth possession moving to the Canes 24-yard line. The drive stalled but East Jackson converted a 40-yard field goal by Johnny Benitez with 2:30 left before halftime.
Monroe Area quickly put together another drive starting at its own 31 and finding pay dirt on a 26-yard pass from Straughter to JB Flud with 49 seconds before halftime. Hunter Brown added the point-after kick for a 27-3 lead which the Canes took into halftime.
The second half saw Monroe Area continue to control the contest. Khaleed Latimer made another interception for the Canes setting up a 38-yard drive which was capped by a 6-yard run by Flud at the 3:33 mark of the third quarter stretching the cushion to 34-3.
David Lalain reached the end zone late in the third quarter on a 23-yard pass from Straughter with 59 seconds left on the clock.
East Jackson scored its lone touchdown on a 5-yard run by DeKan Williams with 7:05 left in the game.
Both teams are off next Friday. Monroe Area travels to Oconee County High School for a key region matchup between top 10 teams in the state while East Jackson will host Franklin County on Oct. 22.
