Of all the track and field events, the scariest one is pole vaulting.
It takes a certain type of daredevil to sprint down a runway carrying a long, flexible pole, plant it into a small hole, and spring himself skyward and over a vertical bar a dozen or more feet into the air.
What if you miss the hole? What if you don’t generate enough leverage to get off the ground? What if you slip and fall? Remember how you were always told not to run with scissors?
Or, worst of all, what if the pole breaks?
That’s exactly what happened to Loganville senior Koby Osgood a month ago, just before the Region 8-AAAAA track and field meet. At a weekday practice, he was making a trial jump when he planted his stick and it snapped.
According his coach David Houghton, it sounded like a shotgun blast.
Fortunately, Osgood avoided physical injury. But, and understandably so, his psyche was severely damaged.
He went on to win region and even finished eighth at sectionals to earn a state bid. But it was evident to his coaches, teammates and family that he just wasn’t the same.
At practice, he would stop short of jumping, blaming the wind or some other problem. He had clearly lost that fearless mentality that’s critical for being competitive in pole vaulting.
As the state meet drew closer, desperate times were calling for desperate measures.
So the Sunday before state, Osgood’s parents took him out to the track. The message: We’re not leaving until you get your mind right. It was a healthy dose of tough love.
And it worked wonders. By the next practice, the old Osgood was back. At the state meet last Thursday, he put on a performance that stunned and amazed his veteran coach, who’s been in the business for 15 years.
The way the brackets fell, Osgood was the designated first jumper for every new height. He made his first jump, then the next, ratcheting up the pressure on his competitors every time he cleared the bar.
His personal best entering the state meet was 13 feet, 7 inches. So when he successfully made it over 14 feet, the stage was set for a dramatic finish.
The next bar was set at 14 feet, 6 inches. Any thoughts of him making that height, according to his coach, was a pipe dream.
But having buried his demons of doubt and fear, Osgood sprinted down the runway, stuck his stick into the hole and catapulted himself up and over the bar.
Not only had bested his previous high by 11 inches, he had secured a state championship.
The stick that held that special day might have put him over the bar. But I’m guessing he saved that shattered pole as a reminder of the tenacity and perseverance it took to reach new heights.
