Game of the Week
- Who: Oconee County (7-0, 2-0) at Monroe Area (6-1, 2-0)
- When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Where: The Purple Pit, Monroe
- Series: Monroe Area leads series 8-7
- Last: Monroe Area 53, Oconee County 0 (September 12, 2013)
When the Georgia High School Association announced its new regions for the next two seasons, Monroe Area fans were no doubt happy to see Jefferson move up and out.
Unfortunately, taking their place was nearby Oconee County, which has experienced a resurgence under head coach Travis Nolan. After winning the state title in 1999, the Warriors enjoyed just three winning seasons.
But since Nolan took over in 2014, Oconee has become a perennial state powerhouse, including finishing runner-up last fall in Class AAAA.
In their first season back in Class AAA since 2015, the Warriors are unbeaten at 7-0 and ranked No 2. They’ll arrive at the Purple Pit Friday night as the highest ranked opponent since top-ranked Buford trounced the Hurricanes in 2014.
First place in Region 8-AAA is on the line as both teams are 2-0 in the league. The winner will be the odds-on favorite to take the top seed into the state playoffs.
Monroe head coach Kevin Reach expects a defensive struggle.
“Defense is what they hang their hat on,” Reach said. “They’ve got one of the best linebacking groups in the state.”
Seniors West Weeks and Justin Coleman lead a Warriors defense that’s among the stingiest around, giving up just a touchdown a game. Weeks is a preseason all-state pick while Coleman is in the running for state Player of the Year.
Monroe (6-1) will counter with a stingy defensive unit that’s allowing just 12 points a game. Leading the Hurricanes is safety Mason Byron, who leads the team in tackles and the county in interceptions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.