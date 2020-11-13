MONROE — Old school smash-mouth football was the name of the game Friday night at the Purple Pit as Monroe Area defeated Franklin County 28-10 in a key Region 8-AAA contest.
Mason Byron scored three of Monroe Area’s touchdowns in the win to improve to 7-2 on the year and 3-1 in Region 8-AAA.
Monroe scored on its opening possession when Mason Byron punched it in from 2 yards out to take a 7-0 lead.
After trading punts, Monroe Area added another touchdown from Byron, this time from 15-yards out, to take a 14-0 lead.
Franklin County finally got on the board with just over a minute left to play in the first half on a 18-yard run to make it 14-7.
After taking punts again though the third quarter, Franklin County cut the Monroe lead to 4 with a 24-yard field goal.
However, Monroe Answered quickly with a 25-yard run by Alan Jones to make it 21-10 with 4:58 to play.
The ’Canes got some much needed insurance when Byron picked off a Franklin County pass and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown to give Monroe a 28-10 lead with 4:01 left to play.
Monroe got the ball back with 1:57 left in the game and proceeded to run out the clock to preserve the win.
The Hurricanes wrap up the regular season on the road next week when they travel to Hart County. The winner of next week’s contest will clinch the No. 2 seed out of Region 8-AAA while the loser will lock up the No. 3 seed.
