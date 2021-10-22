Game of the Week
- Who: Monroe Area (7-0, 2-0) at Oconee County (7-0, 2-0)
- When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Where: Warrior Stadium, Watkinsville
- Series: Series tied at 8-8-1
- Last: Oconee County 35, Monroe Area 16 (Nov. 6, 2020)
In the biggest game of the week in Class AAA and among the biggest in the state, these two top-10 and unbeaten teams will meet with the region title on the line.
And winning Region 8 will be quite the feat, given that four teams in the league have been ranked among the top 10 in the state at some point this season. But Monroe and Oconee have emerged as the cream of the crop.
The Warriors are aiming for their third straight region, the first when they were in Class AAAA. They’ve played for the state title the past two years, losing to Blessed Trinity in 2019 and Pierce County last December.
The various polls are split over Oconee, equally splitting between placing them first or second. Regardless, they are clearly among the leading contenders to win it all.
But Monroe has entered the race as the dark horse. They are ranked seventh and have reeled off six impressive wins with a margin of victory of 26 points.
The two teams have split their previous 16 meetings with eight wins each and a tie, and the Hurricanes had won four straight before falling last year 35-16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.