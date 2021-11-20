MONROE, Ga. — The George Walton Academy girls basketball team stepped up in class and beat Jackson County 37-18 Friday night.
The Bulldogs led 8-6 at the first quarter break but jumped to a 21-8 lead at halftime.
GWA was up 28-13 at the final break.
George Walton freshman Leila Mathis scored 10 points to lead all scorers. Sophomore Catherine Atkinson had 8 as the Bulldogs improved to 1-1.
Katie Hitt scored 4 points to lead Class 5A Jackson County (0-2).
GWA boys 69, Jackson County 47
The George Walton boys made it a sweep Friday night with a 69-47 victory in the Bulldogs’ home opener.
GWA led 15-8, 20-11 and 50-34 at the quarter breaks.
Reese Gelsthorpe, a junior, scored 16 points including two 3-points to lead the Bulldogs (1-1).
Seniors Noah Hicks and Kennedy Johnson each had 13 points with Johnson also scoring a pair of treys. Junior Chase Jocelyn scored 11.
Bryce Blake, a 6-foot-5 senior, paced Jackson County (0-2) with 22 points.
Loganville boys 56, GWA 40
At Loganville, the host Red Devils opened the season Tuesday night with a 56-40 victory over George Walton Academy.
Loganville jumped to a 20-12 lead after the first quarter and never looked back as the 5A school beat its in-county Class A Private rival.
The Red Devils led 34-22 at halftime and 44-31 at the end of the third.
Senior Chris Dorbor scored 18 points, including 6 in the first quarter, to pace Loganville. Seniors Nahom Sehaye and Avery Hamliton seach scored 10.
Gelsthorpe scored 13 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead GWA. Hicks scored 10 and Jocelyn 8.
