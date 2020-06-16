Former University of Georgia football standout and staff member Bacarri Rambo has been arrested on a rape charge.
Athens-Clarke County police began an investigation Saturday into the alleged rape of a 21-year-old UGA student at a downtown home.
Officer Kenneth R. Brooks said the investigation led police to obtain an arrest warrant against the 29-year-old Bacarri Jamon Rambo of 150 W. Broad St.
He was arrested shortly after 10 p.m. Monday and booked into the Clarke County Jail. Rambo remained in the county jail Tuesday morning, held without bond.
Rambo was an All-American defensive back in 2011, the highlight of his four years with the Bulldogs. He helped Georgia to back-to-back appearances in the Southeastern Conference championship game in 2011-12.
Rambo was a sixth round NFL draft pick; he spent five seasons with the Washington Redskins and Miami Dolphins.
The Athens Banner-Herald reported Rambo served on the UGA football support staff the past two seasons as an intern, then as a defensive graduate assistant.
