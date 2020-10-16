SOCIAL CIRCLE — The Redskins were on the wrong side of a blowout Friday night, dropping their first region game of the season to undefeated Washington-Wilkes, 56-0.
Washington-Wilkes scored on their opening possession, getting out to an 8-0 lead before 90 seconds were off the clock.
The Tigers had three huge plays called back by penalties, and they had seven penalties in the first quarter as a team. But penalties did not make a difference; Tigers had a 16-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Redskins’ woes from the first quarter continued into the second, with Logan Cross throwing two interceptions in the first four minutes, helping the Tigers extend their lead to 37-0.
Washington-Wilkes converted 4 of 4 third down attempts in the first half and scored every time they touched the ball, as Social Circle could not find a way to stop Tigers quarterback Dalen Cobb.
Three of the Social Circle’s six first half possessions ended in turnovers and they trailed 43-0 at halftime.
The Redskins turned the ball over on downs in Tiger territory to begin the second half, and the Tigers scored again, pushing it out to 49-0.
Social Circle head coach Rob Patton did not mince words after the loss.
“We got physically whooped,” Patton said. “We have to get stronger physically and mentally if we want to compete with teams that are going to be in the playoffs.”
