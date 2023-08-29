It was the Cooper Shumate show in overtime for Carver Middle School.
The Wildcats’ returning starting quarterback scored all 18 points in overtime to lead Carver past Dove Creek Middle School 24-22 Wednesday at the Purple Pit.
The win was Carver’s season opener while it was the very first football game for the newly-opened Dove Creek Middle School.
The two teams were tied at 6 in regulation after the Wildcats stopped Dove Creek’s last possession at the Wildcat 10 in the final 15 seconds.
The Knights scored first in overtime on a pass and made the two-point conversion. Shumate came back and scored on a 9-yard TD run and added the two-point conversion to tie the game at 14.
Shumate then scored on a 15-yard run on the first play of the second overtime. He ran in the two-point conversion for a 22-14 lead. The Knights matched the score in three plays and had the two-point run for a 22-22 score.
The third overtime saw each team run one play from the 2. Dove Creek’s run was stopped for a loss. On Carver’s play, Shumate beat the defense to the corner for the winning score at 24-22.
