Loganville suffered its first Region 8-AAAAA loss last week, but it didn’t take long for the Red Devils to get back to their winning ways.
Two wins over Apalachee on Wednesday and Friday put Loganville, currently ranked No. 2 in Class AAAAA, back in a tie for first place in the region with Greenbrier as of Monday afternoon. Loganville was scheduled to play Johnson after The Tribune went to press Monday evening.
Loganville’s first win over Apalachee looked like it would be a 1-0 loss until the fifth inning when the Red Devils shelled out nine runs followed by two more runs in the sixth.
Jackson Daniel and Daniel Braswell each put up two hits in the contest while Jackson Chizek, Cooper Kennedy, Ryan Grayson, Parker McGaughey, Michael Mason and Nash Beck also registered hits.
Cooper Johnson got the win on the mound in Wednesday’s matchup. Johnson pitched four innings and gave up six hits and two earned runs.
In Friday’s contest, wasted no time getting the win and run-ruled the Wildcats in five innings.
The Red Devils put up two runs in the second, five runs in the third and three more in the fifth to get the win.
Chan Haulk led the way offensively in the win, going 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Chizek and Daniel had two RBIs each as well.
Pitcher Riley Cruce picked up his fourth win of the year thanks to his four innings of work. He gave up just one hit while striking out six batters.
Loganville returns to action Wednesday on the road at Johnson-Gainesville in Oakwood then travels to Parkview on Thursday for a matchup with the No. 2 ranked team in Class AAAAAAA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.