Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp is giving NASCAR the green flag to get back on track and go racing in Georgia next month for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
As NASCAR has revised its 2020 schedule, Governor Kemp and the State of Georgia have worked with the sanctioning body and AMS to reschedule the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, which was originally scheduled to run on March 15, 2020. Now, with a plan to go racing reviewed and approved by Governor Kemp, live sports will return to Georgia when the green flag drops at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, June 7, at 3:00 p.m.
“I want to thank our partners with NASCAR and Atlanta Motor Speedway for adapting to protect public health throughout our fight with COVID-19,” Kemp said. “As we continue the measured process of reopening our state, I am confident in their plan to return to racing safely, and I’m excited to join with patrons across the country in celebrating the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 come June.”
NASCAR and Atlanta Motor Speedway developed a comprehensive plan to protect the health and safety of the competitors, crew members, employees, and the broadcast crews that will produce the race. The plan includes limiting overall personnel, pre-event screening, social distancing on site, using personal protection equipment (PPE), and sanitizing areas of the facility both before and during the event.
“I’d like to thank Governor Brian Kemp and every one of the state and local health officials that we’ve worked with to develop a plan to get back to racing,” Hutchison said. “When NASCAR comes to Atlanta Motor Speedway, the eyes of the entire sports world will be on Georgia for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, and we intend to put on a great show.”
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the race will take place without spectators in attendance as part of NASCAR’s effort to bring live competition back to a worldwide broadcast audience on FOX and PRN.
Also included on NASCAR’s revised race event schedule following the outlined plan and without spectators, the unique Atlanta doubleheader featuring the EchoPark 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the Vet Tix/Camping World 200 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race will be run on Saturday, June 6. The twin bill begins at 1:00 p.m. on FS1 and MRN for the VetTix/Camping World 200 and concludes with the EchoPark 250 at 4:30 p.m. on FOX and PRN.
Fans who had tickets to the March 13-15 NASCAR weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway can find information on the Speedway’s current ticket policy at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.